PSL8, Match 17: Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 24 runs

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi registered victory over Karachi Kings in the 17th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Romen Powell was declared the Man of the Match for his impressive 64 runs off 34 balls knock as Zalmi set a target of 198 runs for Karachi Kings that they couldn't achieve in the given overs.

After Mohammad Amir got quick wickets of Zalmi opening pair Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris before removing Saim Ayub, middle ordered helped the team to recover from early losses and build a tough target for Kings.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore made unbeaten 56 runs, Haseebullah scored fifty while Rovman Powell smashed 64 to build 198 runs target for Kings.

In reply, Karachi Kings could score 173 for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai and Aamer Jamal both claimed three wickets each for Zalmi.

And it's @PeshawarZalmi with the WIN. Despite the early breakthrough in the first innings, @KarachiKingsARY couldn't carry the momentum. We close the day with a light drizzle 🌧️ #SabSitarayHumaray l #HBLPSL8 l #PZvKK pic.twitter.com/aDju0kVvy5 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 1, 2023

Peshawar Zalmi now hold the 4th spot, followed by Karachi Kings who earlier far suffered three of their four defeats by close margins – by two runs against Peshawar Zalmi, by six runs against Quetta Gladiators and by three runs against Multan Sultans.

They, however, took fans' heart with their crushing 66-run win over Multan Sultans on Sunday in what was their last match at home, and how they steamrolled arch rivals Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs.

Kings will now play Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators before locking horns with Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on 12 March, which will be the last group match of this edition.

Zalmi, on the other hand, have never failed to qualify for the Playoffs in the history of the PSL and they hope to further continue the streak.

Their captain, Babar Azam, has been leading the franchise from the front. He has amassed 178 runs at an average of 44.50 and has smashed two half-centuries. While it is critical for Peshawar Zalmi that Babar’s bat continues to ooze runs, in Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub, both of whom have made 108 runs each, they have two young batters who have taken the league by storm.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Sufyan Muqeem

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade(w), James Vince, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Musa, Tabraiz Shamsi and Akif Javed.