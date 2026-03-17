Lahore maid murders employer’s two-year child following dispute

LAHORE – Police have arrested a domestic worker accused of killing a 2-year-old boy by covering his mouth with a pillow in Harbanspura area of Lahore.

SP Cantt directed SHO Harbanspura Waqar Ashraf to respond immediately to a distress call received on 15. The suspect, identified as Anila, was promptly taken into custody.

Initial reports suggest that Anila committed the act after being scolded by the child’s parents. A first information report (FIR) has been filed by the child’s father, Muhammad Umar, naming Anila as the accused.

The suspect has been handed over to investigators for further questioning.

SP Cantt Akhtar Nawaz stated that those who take the law into their own hands will face strict punishment through the courts.