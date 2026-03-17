Islamabad resident moves IHC for timely Eidul Fitr moon announcements

ISLAMABAD – An Islamabad resident has filed a landmark petition in the high court, requesting the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to ensure timely announcements of the Eid moon sighting.”

The petitioner named Abdullah said that the ruet committee be directed to declare the Eid moon promptly.

The petitioner highlighted that delays in the announcement often result in people performing Taraweeh prayers before Eid is officially confirmed.

The petition further noted that late moon announcements cause sudden crowds in markets, creating challenges for law and order. Abdullah requested the court to instruct authorities to take preventive measures to avoid such situations.

Additionally, the petition sought directions to keep non-Eid shopping markets closed and ensure that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee declares the moon as soon as it is sighted, helping manage public gatherings and reduce market congestion.

This year, Ramadan is expected to complete a full 30 days, and Eid is expected to fall on Saturday, March 21. However, the final date will be officially declared by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats.

Meteorological Department Deputy Director Anjum Nazir revealed that the moon-sighting committee will meet in Islamabad on March 19, but the moon will not be visible that evening. According to Nazir, the new moon will be born at 6:23 AM Pakistani time on March 19, making it just 12 hours old by sunset.

Experts say a moon this young cannot be seen with the naked eye, and even with telescopes, it usually becomes visible only after 14 hours or more.