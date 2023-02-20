Karachi Kings suffer major setback as Mohammad gets injured

KARACHI – Karachi Kings have suffered a major setback as their star fast bowler Mohammad Amir has been ruled out of their next match due to a injury.

Karachi Kings are scheduled to face Mutan Sultans on February 22 in Multan. The left-arm fast bowler will not travel with the squad to Multan and will instead complete his rehab in Karachi.

The injury list in HBL PSL 8 is growing as Karachi Kings pacer Mir Hamza was also recently ruled out of the rest of the tournament.

The left-arm pacer fractured his finger during Karachi’s first match against Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday. He was replaced by another left-arm pacer, Akif Javed.

Kings registered their first win of the season on Sunday against Lahore Qalandars, after suffering three consecutive losses in first three games.