How to watch KK vs LQ Today’s Match Online – Live Score Updates

KARACHI – Karachi Kings are set to lock horns with Lahore Qalandars in sixth match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 (PSL 2025) at National Bank Stadium today, April 15.

Shaheen Afridi-led Qalandars stand at second spot in points table as they won a game out of two matches they have played so far.

Kings stand at third position as they secured victory in their first match and now they aim at continuing their winning momentum in their second match.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match Time

The toss for the Kings vs Qalandars match will be held at 7:30 pm while the first ball of the match will be delivered at 8:00 pm.

Match Broadcast Details

The Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars will be broadcast live on A Sports while the matches will also be broadcast live on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

KK vs LQ Live Streaming

Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Myco and Begin will livestream the KK vs LQ match of the PSL 2025 on their respective platforms in Pakistan.

Live Score:

Cricket Fans can watch live ball to ball score at: Here

Probable Playing XI

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Arafat Minhas, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Fawad Ali

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi