Islamabad United players celebrate PSL9 title with Palestine flags, video goes viral

Islamabad United members on Monday were crowned Pakistan Super League season 9 and the team members celebrated its record victory with the Palestinian flag, expressing solidarity with the war hit Palestinians.

Despite the Holy Month of Ramadan, dozens of Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli bombardment and toll stands at 31,645. Besides the attack, food shortages in Gaza have already exceeded famine levels, and experts hinted at mass deaths.

The celebration of United rare win garnered a lot of attention on social media, with people sharing photos and clips of the players celebrating their historic win with the Palestinian flag.

Hunain Shah, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, and others walked around Karachi stadium with Gaza flags, showing solidarity with oppressed people.

Shadab Khan's men claimed their third PSL title, having won previously in 2016 and 2018, making them the most successful team in PSL history.

The final game was a thriller that came down to the last ball, with Hunain Shah hitting the winning four. Despite losing early wickets, a crucial partnership between Martin Guptill and Azam Khan put Islamabad in a strong position.

Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah also contributed valuable runs towards the end of the innings. In the first innings, Multan Sultans had a shaky start but recovered with a solid partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan. Despite losing wickets, they managed to post a competitive total, thanks to Iftikhar's contribution towards the end.