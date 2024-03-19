Islamabad United players celebrate PSL9 title with Palestine flags, video goes viral

Islamabad United members on Monday were crowned Pakistan Super League season 9 and the team members celebrated its record victory with the Palestinian flag, expressing solidarity with the war hit Palestinians.
Despite the Holy Month of Ramadan, dozens of Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli bombardment and toll stands at 31,645. Besides the attack, food shortages in Gaza have already exceeded famine levels, and experts hinted at mass deaths.
The celebration of United rare win garnered a lot of attention on social media, with people sharing photos and clips of the players celebrating their historic win with the Palestinian flag.
Hunain Shah, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, and others walked around Karachi stadium with Gaza flags, showing solidarity with oppressed people.
Shadab Khan's men claimed their third PSL title, having won previously in 2016 and 2018, making them the most successful team in PSL history.
The final game was a thriller that came down to the last ball, with Hunain Shah hitting the winning four. Despite losing early wickets, a crucial partnership between Martin Guptill and Azam Khan put Islamabad in a strong position.
Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah also contributed valuable runs towards the end of the innings. In the first innings, Multan Sultans had a shaky start but recovered with a solid partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan. Despite losing wickets, they managed to post a competitive total, thanks to Iftikhar's contribution towards the end.
Pakistani rupee saw slight gains against US dollar in the open market on March 19, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.6 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro remains unchanged at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.7
|76.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.22
|749.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.73
|39.13
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.77
|912.77
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.5
|171.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.27
|26.57
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.7
|731.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.26
|317.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
