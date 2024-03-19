Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan Super League (PSL)Viral

Islamabad United players celebrate PSL9 title with Palestine flags, video goes viral

Web Desk
09:29 AM | 19 Mar, 2024
Islamabad United players celebrate PSL9 title with Palestine flags, video goes viral
Source: social media

Islamabad United members on Monday were crowned Pakistan Super League season 9 and the team members celebrated its record victory with the Palestinian flag, expressing solidarity with the war hit Palestinians.

Despite the Holy Month of Ramadan, dozens of Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli bombardment and toll stands at 31,645. Besides the attack, food shortages in Gaza have already exceeded famine levels, and experts hinted at mass deaths.

The celebration of United rare win garnered a lot of attention on social media, with people sharing photos and clips of the players celebrating their historic win with the Palestinian flag.

Hunain Shah, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, and others walked around Karachi stadium with Gaza flags, showing solidarity with oppressed people.

Shadab Khan's men claimed their third PSL title, having won previously in 2016 and 2018, making them the most successful team in PSL history.

The final game was a thriller that came down to the last ball, with Hunain Shah hitting the winning four. Despite losing early wickets, a crucial partnership between Martin Guptill and Azam Khan put Islamabad in a strong position.

Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah also contributed valuable runs towards the end of the innings. In the first innings, Multan Sultans had a shaky start but recovered with a solid partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan. Despite losing wickets, they managed to post a competitive total, thanks to Iftikhar's contribution towards the end.

Islamabad beat Multan to win final

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:29 AM | 19 Mar, 2024

Islamabad United players celebrate PSL9 title with Palestine flags, ...

11:12 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

What is Imad Wasim smoking in dressing room during PSL 9 final?

02:11 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

PSL 9 Final - Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Streaming

10:38 AM | 18 Mar, 2024

Islamabad beat Multan to win final

09:05 AM | 18 Mar, 2024

Liveblog: PSL9 Final Showdown – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

11:41 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Meet the Hindu woman who fasts in full spirit every Ramadan!

Most viewed

11:58 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

WATCH: Little girl finally succeeds in kissing Kaaba after making ...

10:40 AM | 17 Mar, 2024

Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcome second baby boy

10:09 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Islamabad United take on Multan Sultans in PSL 9 final tomorrow

05:36 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

PSL 9, Eliminator 2: Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi, to face ...

03:33 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Saud Shakeel, Abrar Ahmed fined for violating code of conduct

Advertisement

Latest

09:29 AM | 19 Mar, 2024

Islamabad United players celebrate PSL9 title with Palestine flags, video goes viral

Gold & Silver

02:45 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Gold extends losses from past week in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 March 2024

Pakistani rupee saw slight gains against US dollar in the open market on March 19, 2024, Tuesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.6 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro remains unchanged at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.95.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.6 281.45
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.7 76.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.22 749.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.73 39.13
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.77 912.77
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.5 171.5
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.27 26.57
Omani Riyal OMR 723.7 731.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 315.26 317.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: