USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee inches up against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani currency saw slight changes against the US dollar, as the rupee moved up by 0.02pc during opening hour of trading in inter-bank market.

Before noon, the rupee climbed by Re0.08, and was quoted at 278.55.

Earlier this week, PKR registered marginal gain to settle at 278.63 against the US dollar, per rates issued by central bank.

Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held a meeting on Monday and decided to keep policy rate unchanged at 22percent.