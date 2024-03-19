Kate Middleton makes first appearance with Prince William amid divorce rumours

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is all over the internet as unverified reports claim rift between British royal couple. Her absence from public appearances and duties also fuelled rumours about discord with Prince William.

Amid the contrasting reports, the 42-year-old was recently seen in a clip, smiling and chatting with spouse, as the duo went out for shopping at Windsor Farm Shop.

This was Kate's first appearance as she was recovering from abdominal surgery, during which she had been absent from public, leading to speculation about her health and personal life.

The viral clip shows British Royal member dressed casually, wearing black leggings and a zip-up top, while Prince William was roaming in jeans and upper.

Kate and other members remain tight-lipped about her health and are expected to make revelations in future. Prince William is also planning to take time away from public duties during their children's Easter holiday.













