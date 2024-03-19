Aima Baig trolled for her bold look in new viral pictures

KARACHI – Singer and model Aima Baig made her presence felt. From singing skills to her bold persona, the rockstar made her name in the industry over the years.

Pakistani rockstar is known for her powerful vocals but her her personality and glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

Baig star is an avid internet user and often engaged with fans with posts on Instagram and other platforms. She again left internet awestruck with her sizzling pictures, flaunting her curves in Saree.

The pictures did not sit well with people who trolled the singer for her posts during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Here's how people reacted

Aima continues to be a prominent figure in the music scene, known for her chart-topping songs and captivating live performances. The singer amassed a dedicated fan base eagerly anticipating her next albums.

