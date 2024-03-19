Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Aima Baig trolled for her bold look in new viral pictures

Web Desk
10:44 AM | 19 Mar, 2024
Aima Baig trolled for her bold look in new viral pictures

KARACHI – Singer and model Aima Baig made her presence felt. From singing skills to her bold persona, the rockstar made her name in the industry over the years.

Pakistani rockstar is known for her powerful vocals but her her personality and glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

Baig star is an avid internet user and often engaged with fans with posts on Instagram and other platforms. She again left internet awestruck with her sizzling pictures, flaunting her curves in Saree.

The pictures did not sit well with people who trolled the singer for her posts during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Here's how people reacted

Aima continues to be a prominent figure in the music scene, known for her chart-topping songs and captivating live performances. The singer amassed a dedicated fan base eagerly anticipating her next albums. 

The singer captured the spotlight with her chart-topping tracks and mesmerizing performances, earning herself a dedicated fan base eagerly awaiting her next albums. With hits like Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, and Kuch To Hua Hai, Aima's musical journey continues to captivate audiences.

Anmol Baloch faces moral policing over new bold photoshoot

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:44 AM | 19 Mar, 2024

Aima Baig trolled for her bold look in new viral pictures

10:09 AM | 19 Mar, 2024

Kate Middleton makes first appearance with Prince William amid ...

07:53 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Ayesha Omar updates fans after collarbone surgery

05:15 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

American rapper Lil Jon converts to Islam

03:09 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Iqrarul Hassan’s third wife Aroosa Khan shares latest video with ...

02:45 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Hollywood star Will Smith all praise for Holy Quran

Lifestyle

11:41 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Meet the Hindu woman who fasts in full spirit every Ramadan!

11:29 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Indian actress charged with gold theft threatens suicide

03:14 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

‘Mir Murtaza Byra’: Fatima Bhutto, husband welcome baby boy 

10:40 AM | 17 Mar, 2024

Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcome second baby boy

08:48 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Zubab Rana shares Iftar pictures from Walled City of Lahore

05:09 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Sania Mirza gives a sneak peek into son Izhaan’s Ramadan routine

Advertisement

Latest

10:44 AM | 19 Mar, 2024

Aima Baig trolled for her bold look in new viral pictures

Gold & Silver

02:45 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Gold extends losses from past week in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 March 2024

Pakistani rupee saw slight gains against US dollar in the open market on March 19, 2024, Tuesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.6 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro remains unchanged at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.95.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.6 281.45
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.7 76.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.22 749.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.73 39.13
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.77 912.77
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.5 171.5
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.27 26.57
Omani Riyal OMR 723.7 731.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 315.26 317.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: