Reema Khan performs Umrah in Ramadan; shares soulful pictures

11:43 AM | 19 Mar, 2024
Source: iamreemakhan/Instagram

This Ramadan, many notable celebrities head to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for Umrah pilgrimage and the latest member is former Lollywood film actress, and director Reema Khan.

Khan, 52, shared pictures on social media giving a glimpse of her religious experience. 

Performing Umrah, especially during Holy Month, is considered a deeply spiritual and rewarding experience for Muslim, and Reema is raking in blessings and rewards.

Visiting the Holy Kaaba is a deeply spiritual and significant experience for all the Muslims in the world, she wrote online, sharing pictures from Haram and other religious spots.

The actress prayed for Muslims as well, and shows gratitude for being in Islam's holiest site.

Reema Khan starred in over 200 films, and later quit showbiz. She received Pride of Performance Award in 2019 for her contributions to Pakistani cinema.

