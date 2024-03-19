Reema Khan performs Umrah in Ramadan; shares soulful pictures

This Ramadan, many notable celebrities head to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for Umrah pilgrimage and the latest member is former Lollywood film actress, and director Reema Khan.
Khan, 52, shared pictures on social media giving a glimpse of her religious experience.
Performing Umrah, especially during Holy Month, is considered a deeply spiritual and rewarding experience for Muslim, and Reema is raking in blessings and rewards.
Visiting the Holy Kaaba is a deeply spiritual and significant experience for all the Muslims in the world, she wrote online, sharing pictures from Haram and other religious spots.
The actress prayed for Muslims as well, and shows gratitude for being in Islam's holiest site.
Reema Khan starred in over 200 films, and later quit showbiz. She received Pride of Performance Award in 2019 for her contributions to Pakistani cinema.
Pakistani rupee saw slight gains against US dollar in the open market on March 19, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.6 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro remains unchanged at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.7
|76.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.22
|749.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.73
|39.13
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.77
|912.77
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.5
|171.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.27
|26.57
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.7
|731.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.26
|317.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
