9th Class Biology Guess Papers 2024

19 Mar, 2024
9th Class Biology Guess Papers 2024

The annual examinations for Class 9 starts today in Lahore and other Punjab cities and will continue till April 5. Over 2.5 lac students will take part in these exams. 

Biology paper will be held on March 22, 2024. Follwoing are Biology Class 9 Guess papers that are helpful for exam preparation, as they offer valuable insights into exam format.

Class 9 Bio Guess Papers 2024

Define cell biology and histology. 

What is the difference between zoology and botany?

What is meant by morphology and microbiology?

Define pharmacology and immunology.

Differentiate between anatomy and biotechnology.

What is meant by farming and biogeography? 

Describe the services of Bu Ali Sina in biology?

What are micromolecules?

Differentiate between population and community.

Differentiate between biosphere and ecosystem.

Define colonial organization and give an example.

Define bio-elements and write the names of six important bio-elements

What do you mean by horticulture and how is related to agriculture?

Explain any five careers in biology. Write a note on careers which a biology student can choose.

Describe the relationship of biology to other sciences.

Explain the cellular organizations.

Explain organ and organ system level.

Explain any five branches of biology.

Explain population level and community level.

What is meant by biological method?

Give two characteristics of a good hypotheses.

Differentiate between deduction and theory.

Define the hypothesis. How is a hypothesis formed?

What are quantitative observations? Quantitative observations are better in biological methods.

What are qualitative observations? Give an example.

What is the difference between control experimental group?

Define ratio and proportion.

What is meant by bioinformatics?

What is the difference law/principle

What is meant by biological pidblemn

What is meant by productive theory?

Define biodiversity and explain the importance of biodiversity.

What is meant by classification? Explain the purpose of classification

Define species

What is meant by taxa and taxonomy?

Differentiate between autotrophs and heterotrophs.

Write two characteristics of Kingdom Monera and , Protista

Define binomial nomenclature.

Differentiate between the terms “extinct” and “endangered”.

How are fungi different from plants? Write two points.

Why do some biologists disagree with the classification of Fungi in the Kingdom Plantae?

What was the base of five kingdom classification

Write the scientific names of human «onion and house crow.

How are taxonomy and systematics related?

Differentiate between prions and viroids.

What is meant by _ biodiversity importance of biodiversity.

Explain the five-kingdom classfficatign system.

Explain the aims and principles of classification, keeping in view its historical background.

What is taxonomic hierarchy? Explain it.

Identify causes of deforestation and its effects on are biodiversity

State the cell theory.

 What is fluid-mosaic model?

What Is exocytosis? State its importance.

What is the difference between endocytosis exocytosis

Describe the similarities between mitochondria and chloroplasts

What is meant by plasmodesmata? (

What are chromoplasts? Write their two functions.

Differentiate between primary cell wall and secondary cell wall. '

Define ribosomes. Give their importance in cell

Where are centrioles found? Give, their function.

Differentiate between diffusion and facilitated diffusion. (10

Differentiate between phagocytosis and pinocytosis.

What is meant by hypertonic and hypotonic solutions?

Define osmosis and active transport.

What are lysosomes? Write function of lysosomes.

Give two functions of cytoplasm and cell membrane.

What is cell membrane and plasma membrane? “

Differentiate between magnification and resolutions

What is meant by micrograph?

Define turgor pressure.

What are compound tissues? Explain its types.

What are plastids? Give their different types.

What is endoplasmic reticulum? Explain its types.

Define cell wall.

Explain cell membrane with the help of diagram.

Define meristematic tissues. Explain its types.

Discuss nucleus structure and function.

What is G1, G2 phase?

Define karyokinesis and cytokinesis.

What is meant by crossing over?

Write the function of chiasmata in crossing over

Differentiate between benign and malignant tumor.

Differentiate between meiosis and mitosis

Write two advantages of apoptosis.

What is the difference between somatic cells and germ line cells?

Differentiate between diploid and haploid cells.

What is phragmoplast? How is it formed?

Name four phases of karyokinesis.

Differentiate between diploid and haploid cells.

What is meant by blebs?

What is meant by metastasis?

Define mitosis

Define cell cycle and explain S phase ycle.

Differentiate between anabolism and catabolism. Auk eI bl ashe Hotel 2

What is meant by intracellular and extracellular 2, , .

What is enzyme action mechanism?

Define enzymes. Write down two characteristics of

Define prosthetic group and co-enzyme.

What factors affect the reaction speed of enzymes?

What do you mean by optimum temperature?

What is meant by denaturation of enzymes?

State the lock and key model.

State the induced-fit model. (

Write two uses of enzymes in biological detergents

Write any two uses of enzyme.

What is meant by saturation of active sites?

Define substrate and product.

Write the difference between inhibitors and or activators.

Define activation energy. How do enzymes lower  their activation energy

How enzymes are used in the food and paper industry.

Give two advantages of biocatalysts

Write the structure of ATR and afunetion,

What is meant by bioenergetic??

What is meant by oxidation and reduction?

Define photosynthesis. Write its equation.

What products are formed during photosynthesis?

What is meant by light reactions?

What is meant by limiting factor?

Describe the effect of light intensity and temperature on photosynthesis.

Differentiate between aerobic and _ anaerobic respiration,

What is meant by glycolysis? Where does this process

How does the amount of carbon dioxide affect

Define electron transport chain.

Define respiration and cellular respiration.

Define fermentation What is alcoholic fermentation?

How does lactic acid fermentation occur in skeletal?

What are pigments?

What is photosynthesis? Write its importance. 

What is the role of chlorophyll and light photosynthesis? Explain.”

Write down the events of light & dark reactions. 2

Write down the mechanism of respiration.

Explain Aerobic and N-aerobic respiration

Define nutrition and nutrients. uh iv 7 ng ue Pid 1

Differentiate between macronutrients andmicronutrients.

What are fertilizers? Name their types.

Difierentiate between saturated an and ursaturated fatty

Write four sources of protein.

What are the deficiency symptoms of vitamins ,

What are the main sources of Vitamin A, C

Differentiate between digestion and ingestion

What is meant by malnutrition?

What is meant by dehydration?

What is the significance of water in human?

Define a balanced diet.

How will you differentiate between bolus and chyme?

Write down two functions of liver.

What is the role of the liver in the digestive system?

What is diarrhea? Write its symptoms and causes.

Define constipation. Write its cages.

What is ulcer? What are symptoms of ulcer

Differentiate between assimilation and absorption

Describe the role of calcium and magnesium in plants Suk

What is a goiter and why does it happen?

What is an appendix? Write its one symptom.

Explain the importance of fertilizers. Also write

Write a note on carbohydrates, lipids & eS

What are minerals? Explain its types &their -_importance.

Write a note on importan wate? & dietry fibre in human food.

Define malnutrition. Write down its four effects.

What is oral cavity Describe the role/function of oral

Describe the structure and functions of the stomach.

Also explain the process of digestion and churning of food in the stomach.

Explain the functions & role of liver.

Define the cohesion-tension theory?

You see pus at the site of infection on your skin.

What is pus? How it is formed?

What is meant by transpiration pull? Write two causes ;

What is blood plasma‘ How is blood plasma separated

What is the difference between universal donors and universal recipients? OE RIS Sucralinkusa | 5

What is meant by angina pectoris?

Define pericardial fluid and write its function.

Differentiate between arteries and veins.

Write the difference between atherosclerosis and arteriosclerosis.

Write the function of root hairs.

Write the function of root in plant.

What is meant by pressure flow mechanism?

What is meant by granulocytes? Give their types.

What is the pericardium and why is it important?

What is leukemia? Write its two symptoms.

Differentiate between bicuspid and tricuspid valves.

Write the functions of WBCs and platelets

Define transpiration and relate it with cell surface and sess)

with stomatal opening and closing.  

Define transpiration. Describe four factors that affect

the speed of transpiration.

How do plants transport food? Explain. 

Describe the theory of pressure flow mechanism to explain the translocation of food in-plant

What is ABO and Rh blood group 5 system?

Describe the structure & functions of human heart.

How would you relate the internal structure of root with the uptake of water and salts? Explain.

Explain the arterial system.

