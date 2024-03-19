Imran Khan discharged from long march vandalism cases  

ISLAMABAD - Judicial magistrate Islamabad on Tuesday dismissed vandalism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI founding chairman, who remained in jail since August last year, was charged in cases related to vandalism. The dissent leader has been facing over 150 cases since his ouster.

Earlier in the day, judicial magistrate Shaista Kundi reserved verdict on discharge plea of PTI leader in Long March vandalism case.

Khan's counsel Naeem Panjutha pleaded the court to summon Imran Khan, but the proceedings continue without the former premier. He also pointed out that plaintiff in cases is the SHO who has no authority to file a case.