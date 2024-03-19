Saudi company to cultivate fodder on 5,000 acres in Pakistan

RIYADH –A contract has been signed between the Specialized Investment Facility Council (SIFC) and a Saudi company in the livestock sector.

The contract includes cultivation of Alfalfa fodder on 5,000 acres of land, which will later be processed for export.

It is worth noting that Alfalfa is one of the most important fodder crops globally. It serves as a significant source of protein for livestock, including cattle, goats, horses, sheep, and other domestic animals.