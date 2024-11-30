Defiant Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan granted bail in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD – Noted journalist Matiullah Jan has been granted bail by Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in a contentious terrorism-related case, that garnered condemnations from journalists and rights activists.

The court allowed his release upon submission of Rs10,000 surety bond. Jan was booked on terrorism-related charges, but was given bail after his legal team argued that the accusations were baseless and infringed upon his right to free speech.

Matiullah called his bail a step toward justice and the protection of free speech, expressing sigh of relief amid crackdown on journalists after PTI Islamabad protest.

The case has drawn significant attention from both media organizations and human rights groups, who have strongly condemned the charges, viewing them as an attempt to stifle independent journalism.

He was arrested by Islamabad Police while investigating violence during a protest demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Human rights groups, including the Committee to Protect Journalists and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, condemned Jan’s arrest.