In tit-for-tat, KP govt to file sedition cases against PDM leaders over ‘provocative remarks’ against institutions
PESHAWAR – Weeks after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shahbaz Gill, the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to file sedition cases against the PDM leader.
Special aide to the KP Chief Minister Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif confirmed the development, saying the provincial government in the northwestern region has decided to book Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders for their ‘hateful statements’.
He said the cases are being registered over provocative statements made against the Army, judiciary, and other state institutions in the past.
Reports in local media further suggest that the provincial cabinet gave nod to file sedition cases under Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Act V of 1898).
The cases will be filed against former PM Nawaz Sharif, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, JUI’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Capt (r) Safdar.
The move comes as Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was booked under the antiterrorism act on Sunday.
The defiant politician gave an impassioned speech while condemning the recent arrest of his former chief of staff Shahbaz Gill and threatening the judge and cops involved in the case.
'Unjust laws’ – International watchdog raises ... 09:47 AM | 23 Aug, 2022
NEW YORK – The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) has expressed concerns after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ...
PTI chief has not yet been arrested however the interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that Mr Khan will be arrested on the day his bail expires.
Pakistan is ruled by force, not law: Imran Khan 10:51 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD — Ousted prime minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan is ruled by force, not law. Addressing a seminar ...
