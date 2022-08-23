India sacks three air force officers for firing supersonic missile that landed in Pakistan

NEW DELHI – At least three officers of the Indian air force were dismissed over March 9 misadventure when Indian supersonic missile crashed in Pakistan’s territory.

Indian defence officials took action nearly six months after the incident as Pakistan, along with other neighbours raised questions on New Delhi’s credibility, and safety of military command and control, as well as its arsenal.

In a statement, the Indian air force said the three officers have been held responsible for the incident. Their services have been terminated by the central govt with immediate effect.

It further added that the Court of Inquiry into the incident found that deviation from the SOP by officers led to the accidental firing of the missile.

Meanwhile, there is no immediate reaction from Pakistan to the removal of Indian officers from the service.

India earlier admitted firing missiles into archrival Pakistan, a nuclear-armed neighbor, blaming the incident on a 'technical malfunction'.

Soon after the incident, Pakistan warned India to be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence and to avoid a repeat.

Pakistan also summoned India's top diplomat about the incident and urged New Delhi to share the findings of its investigation into what happened.

The Indian diplomat conveyed that the imprudent launch of the flying object not only caused damage to civilian property but also put at risk human lives on the ground.

Besides, the flight path of the flying object endangered several domestic/international flights within Pakistani airspace and could have resulted in a serious aviation accident as well as civilian casualties.

Pakistan’s military spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar revealed that the flight path of the missiles endangered many national and international passenger flights, as well as human life and property on the ground.

ISPR DG says 'high speed flying object' from ... 09:27 PM | 10 Mar, 2022 RAWALPINDI – The spokesperson for the Pakistan Army said on Thursday that "a high speed flying object" launched ...

He said the projectile entered the Pakistani airspace and caused some damage to surrounding areas after it fell near Mian Channu in Khanewal district.