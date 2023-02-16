Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs35,000 (Check new rates here)

LAHORE – Motorbike giant Honda has again increased the prices of its motorbikes by up to R35,000 in a second hike within a month.
The sharp increase comes in the depreciation of local currency against the dollar as the South Asian country is at the verge of debt default with foreign exchange reserves plunged to a historic low.
The bikemaker first increased the bike prices on January 31, 2023, by upto Rs30,000, and now a second hike after nearly two weeks shocked consumers. The new prices will be effected from February 15, 2023.
As per the new price list shared by the company, the price of the most selling unit Honda CD70 has gone up by Rs9,000 and the two-wheeler will now cost Rs137,900. The price of the second most famous bike of the company, the Honda CG 125, has been increased by Rs11,000, taking the rate to a record Rs205,900.
Honda CD Dream will now cost Rs147,500, as it sees a surge of nearly Rs10,000, and Honda Pridor has been increased to Rs181,500. Price of top of the line Honda CBF 125, and CBF 150 have been increased to Rs418,900, and Rs422,900 respectively.
Here's the list of revised prices for all Honda bikes:
Honda bike prices have been increased for the second time within a month.
Read the blog: https://t.co/UQVWHZteij#pakwheels #pwblog #honda #hondacg125 pic.twitter.com/T0x7TwYPjh— PakWheels.com (@PakWheels) February 16, 2023
In last couple of months, the auto sector has bear the brunt of import restrictions while the sales of the two-wheelers plunged.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|267.8
|Euro
|EUR
|280.7
|283.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|317.5
|320.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.6
|72.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.75
|70.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.8
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|717
|725
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194.8
|199.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,750 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Karachi
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Islamabad
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Peshawar
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Quetta
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Sialkot
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Attock
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Gujranwala
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Jehlum
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Multan
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Gujrat
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Nawabshah
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Chakwal
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Hyderabad
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Nowshehra
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Sargodha
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Faisalabad
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Mirpur
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.