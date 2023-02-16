Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs35,000 (Check new rates here)

LAHORE – Motorbike giant Honda has again increased the prices of its motorbikes by up to R35,000 in a second hike within a month.

The sharp increase comes in the depreciation of local currency against the dollar as the South Asian country is at the verge of debt default with foreign exchange reserves plunged to a historic low.

The bikemaker first increased the bike prices on January 31, 2023, by upto Rs30,000, and now a second hike after nearly two weeks shocked consumers. The new prices will be effected from February 15, 2023.

As per the new price list shared by the company, the price of the most selling unit Honda CD70 has gone up by Rs9,000 and the two-wheeler will now cost Rs137,900. The price of the second most famous bike of the company, the Honda CG 125, has been increased by Rs11,000, taking the rate to a record Rs205,900.

Honda CD Dream will now cost Rs147,500, as it sees a surge of nearly Rs10,000, and Honda Pridor has been increased to Rs181,500. Price of top of the line Honda CBF 125, and CBF 150 have been increased to Rs418,900, and Rs422,900 respectively.

Here's the list of revised prices for all Honda bikes:

In last couple of months, the auto sector has bear the brunt of import restrictions while the sales of the two-wheelers plunged.