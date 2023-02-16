Search

Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs35,000 (Check new rates here)

Web Desk 01:51 PM | 16 Feb, 2023
LAHORE – Motorbike giant Honda has again increased the prices of its motorbikes by up to R35,000 in a second hike within a month.

The sharp increase comes in the depreciation of local currency against the dollar as the South Asian country is at the verge of debt default with foreign exchange reserves plunged to a historic low.

The bikemaker first increased the bike prices on January 31, 2023, by upto Rs30,000, and now a second hike after nearly two weeks shocked consumers. The new prices will be effected from February 15, 2023.

As per the new price list shared by the company, the price of the most selling unit Honda CD70 has gone up by Rs9,000 and the two-wheeler will now cost Rs137,900. The price of the second most famous bike of the company, the Honda CG 125, has been increased by Rs11,000, taking the rate to a record Rs205,900.

Honda CD Dream will now cost Rs147,500, as it sees a surge of nearly Rs10,000, and Honda Pridor has been increased to Rs181,500. Price of top of the line Honda CBF 125, and CBF 150 have been increased to Rs418,900, and Rs422,900 respectively.

Here's the list of revised prices for all Honda bikes:

In last couple of months, the auto sector has bear the brunt of import restrictions while the sales of the two-wheelers plunged.

Pakistani rupee gains by 0.56pc against dollar in interbank market

02:19 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 16th February 2023

08:49 AM | 16 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 264.9 267.8
Euro EUR 280.7 283.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 317.5 320.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.6 72.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.75 70.45
Australian Dollar AUD 179.8 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 717 725
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.8 199.5
China Yuan CNY 39 43
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,750 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,250.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Karachi PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Islamabad PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Peshawar PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Quetta PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Sialkot PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Attock PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Gujranwala PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Jehlum PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Multan PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Bahawalpur PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Gujrat PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Nawabshah PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Chakwal PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Hyderabad PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Nowshehra PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Sargodha PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Faisalabad PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Mirpur PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180

