Pakistani rupee gains by 0.56pc against dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to gain against the US dollar on Thursday, appreciating by 0.56 percent, a day after the government rolled out hefty taxes for the revival of stalled IMF bailout package.

During the trading in interbank, the local currency was quoted at 263.90, with an increase of Rs1.48.

The local currency continued its upward trajectory in the last couple of days against the US dollar. It previously lost its value by a staggering amount, touching an all-time low of Rs280 against the US dollar.

The rupee however gains momentum back of late as the government introduced the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023, adding taxes of around Rs170 billion in a last bid to lure the global lender.

Besides imposing taxes, the coalition government also jacked up prices of fuel, gas, and power tariff.