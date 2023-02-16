Pakistani rupee gains by 0.56pc against dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to gain against the US dollar on Thursday, appreciating by 0.56 percent, a day after the government rolled out hefty taxes for the revival of stalled IMF bailout package.
During the trading in interbank, the local currency was quoted at 263.90, with an increase of Rs1.48.
The local currency continued its upward trajectory in the last couple of days against the US dollar. It previously lost its value by a staggering amount, touching an all-time low of Rs280 against the US dollar.
The rupee however gains momentum back of late as the government introduced the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023, adding taxes of around Rs170 billion in a last bid to lure the global lender.
Besides imposing taxes, the coalition government also jacked up prices of fuel, gas, and power tariff.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|267.8
|Euro
|EUR
|280.7
|283.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|317.5
|320.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.6
|72.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.75
|70.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.8
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|717
|725
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194.8
|199.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,750 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Karachi
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Islamabad
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Peshawar
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Quetta
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Sialkot
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Attock
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Gujranwala
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Jehlum
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Multan
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Gujrat
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Nawabshah
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Chakwal
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Hyderabad
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Nowshehra
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Sargodha
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Faisalabad
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
|Mirpur
|PKR 191,750
|PKR 2,180
