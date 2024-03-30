Kites, string banned in Karachi for two months

Karachi Commissioner Saleem Rajput on Saturday imposed a two-month ban on kite-flying and sale of string in the port city.
The move comes in response to an alarming rise in tragic incidents caused by the deadly kite string.
Citing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the commissioner announced the prohibition of kite production, sale, and operation across the city from March 30 to May 29 in a statement. This decision aims to mitigate the risks posed by hazardous metal strings commonly used in kite-flying activities, which have already resulted in eight injuries.
Highlighting the dangers associated with kite-flying, the commissioner emphasized the paramount importance of safeguarding citizens' lives, prompting the imposition of the ban.
City authorities anticipate that this measure will curtail kite-flying incidents and enhance the safety and security of residents.
Recent incidents, including the hospitalization of a young man in Azizabad on March 27 due to severe injuries caused by a loose kite string, underscore the urgency of addressing this issue. Similarly, a minor boy was injured in the Nazimabad area under similar circumstances while riding a motorcycle with his father.
In response to similar incidents, Punjab police have intensified efforts to curb kite-flying across the province, prompted by the tragic death of a young man in Faisalabad. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken stringent measures against the production, sale, and purchase of chemicals used in kite-flying strings, known for their razor-sharp blade-like properties, capable of causing fatalities.
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in open market on 30 March 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.40 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
