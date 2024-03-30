Search

Kites, string banned in Karachi for two months

Web Desk
11:25 PM | 30 Mar, 2024
Karachi Commissioner Saleem Rajput on Saturday imposed a two-month ban on kite-flying and sale of string in the port city.

The move comes in response to an alarming rise in tragic incidents caused by the deadly kite string. 

Citing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the commissioner announced the prohibition of kite production, sale, and operation across the city from March 30 to May 29 in a statement. This decision aims to mitigate the risks posed by hazardous metal strings commonly used in kite-flying activities, which have already resulted in eight injuries.

Highlighting the dangers associated with kite-flying, the commissioner emphasized the paramount importance of safeguarding citizens' lives, prompting the imposition of the ban.

City authorities anticipate that this measure will curtail kite-flying incidents and enhance the safety and security of residents.

Recent incidents, including the hospitalization of a young man in Azizabad on March 27 due to severe injuries caused by a loose kite string, underscore the urgency of addressing this issue. Similarly, a minor boy was injured in the Nazimabad area under similar circumstances while riding a motorcycle with his father.

In response to similar incidents, Punjab police have intensified efforts to curb kite-flying across the province, prompted by the tragic death of a young man in Faisalabad. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken stringent measures against the production, sale, and purchase of chemicals used in kite-flying strings, known for their razor-sharp blade-like properties, capable of causing fatalities.
 

