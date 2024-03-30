PCB advertises positions of 2 coaches for national cricket team

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday issued an advertisement inviting separate bids for the position of head coaches for the national team in red and white-ball formats.

According to the board's press release, applications are being sought from dynamic individuals capable of providing comprehensive coaching support across various formats. The deadline for submission is 5 pm on April 15.

Applicants for both roles must hold at least Level III Cricket Coaching Accreditation and possess a minimum of five years' experience coaching international and domestic teams.

This initiative follows the vacancy left by key personnel, including Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn, and Andrew Puttick, who were reassigned to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore in November 2023, vacating their respective positions in January this year.

In its pursuit of a new head coach for the national team, the PCB has approached several former cricketers, including Darren Sammy, Shane Watson, and Luke Ronchi. However, Sammy declined the offer due to contractual obligations with the West Indies Cricket Board, where he serves as the head coach for ODIs and T20Is, in addition to coaching PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

Watson's potential appointment fell through following a media leak regarding the proposed package, coupled with his existing commitments, such as coaching and commentary roles in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and as head coach of the Major League Cricket team San Francisco Unicorns.

Subsequently, the PCB turned to Ronchi, who requested time to consider the opportunity. Other names under consideration include Gary Kirsten from South Africa and Justin Langer from Australia.