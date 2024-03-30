PCB advertises positions of 2 coaches for national cricket team

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday issued an advertisement inviting separate bids for the position of head coaches for the national team in red and white-ball formats.
According to the board's press release, applications are being sought from dynamic individuals capable of providing comprehensive coaching support across various formats. The deadline for submission is 5 pm on April 15.
Applicants for both roles must hold at least Level III Cricket Coaching Accreditation and possess a minimum of five years' experience coaching international and domestic teams.
This initiative follows the vacancy left by key personnel, including Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn, and Andrew Puttick, who were reassigned to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore in November 2023, vacating their respective positions in January this year.
In its pursuit of a new head coach for the national team, the PCB has approached several former cricketers, including Darren Sammy, Shane Watson, and Luke Ronchi. However, Sammy declined the offer due to contractual obligations with the West Indies Cricket Board, where he serves as the head coach for ODIs and T20Is, in addition to coaching PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi.
Watson's potential appointment fell through following a media leak regarding the proposed package, coupled with his existing commitments, such as coaching and commentary roles in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and as head coach of the Major League Cricket team San Francisco Unicorns.
Subsequently, the PCB turned to Ronchi, who requested time to consider the opportunity. Other names under consideration include Gary Kirsten from South Africa and Justin Langer from Australia.
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in open market on 30 March 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.40 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
