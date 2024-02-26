Babar Azam's century propels Peshawar Zalmi to 201 against Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam scored another T20 century in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League ninth edition at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.
Babar hit 100 in 59 balls and remained not out until end of the innings with 111 runs in 63 balls in total. His 59-ball ton powered Peshawar Zalmi to 201 runs against Islamabad United. Put into bat first, Zalmi openers Saim Ayub and Babar once again scripted a flourishing start with a 73-run partnership.
They dominated the United bowlers and scored at a brisk rate until Ayub was cleaned up by Salman Ali Agha in the eighth over. Ayub remained a notable run-getter for the Zalmi with a 21-ball 38, which featured three boundaries and two sixes.
Last week, Babar etched his name into the PSL record books, becoming the first batsman to cross the 3,000-run mark in the tournament’s history.
However, his individual brilliance couldn’t prevent his team, Peshawar Zalmi, from succumbing to a 16-run defeat against Quetta Gladiators in their opening match of the ninth season.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 26, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
