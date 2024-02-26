Search

Babar Azam's century propels Peshawar Zalmi to 201 against Islamabad United

09:25 PM | 26 Feb, 2024
Babar Azam's century propels Peshawar Zalmi to 201 against Islamabad United
Source: File photo

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam scored another T20 century in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League ninth edition at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Monday. 

Babar hit 100 in 59 balls and remained not out until end of the innings with 111 runs in 63 balls in total. His 59-ball ton powered Peshawar Zalmi to 201 runs against Islamabad United. Put into bat first, Zalmi openers Saim Ayub and Babar once again scripted a flourishing start with a 73-run partnership.

They dominated the United bowlers and scored at a brisk rate until Ayub was cleaned up by Salman Ali Agha in the eighth over. Ayub remained a notable run-getter for the Zalmi with a 21-ball 38, which featured three boundaries and two sixes.

Last week, Babar etched his name into the PSL record books, becoming the first batsman to cross the 3,000-run mark in the tournament’s history.

However, his individual brilliance couldn’t prevent his team, Peshawar Zalmi, from succumbing to a 16-run defeat against Quetta Gladiators in their opening match of the ninth season.

