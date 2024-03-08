PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators today

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

With four wins out of eight matches, Peshawar Zalmi stands strong, while Quetta Gladiators, with four victories in seven games, are equally formidable.

Peshawar Zalmi came into this encounter on the back of a thrilling victory against Multan Sultans, triumphing in a closely contested match by four runs.

Conversely, the Gladiators suffered a setback in their previous game against Karachi Kings, losing by seven wickets.

The upcoming clash promises an intriguing battle between the Babar Azam-led Zalmi and the Rilee Rossouw-led Gladiators.

Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi:

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad

Quetta Gladiators:

Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Hasnain