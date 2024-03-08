Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan Super League (PSL)PSL 2024

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators today

Web Desk
11:29 AM | 8 Mar, 2024
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators today

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

With four wins out of eight matches, Peshawar Zalmi stands strong, while Quetta Gladiators, with four victories in seven games, are equally formidable.

Peshawar Zalmi came into this encounter on the back of a thrilling victory against Multan Sultans, triumphing in a closely contested match by four runs.

Conversely, the Gladiators suffered a setback in their previous game against Karachi Kings, losing by seven wickets.

The upcoming clash promises an intriguing battle between the Babar Azam-led Zalmi and the Rilee Rossouw-led Gladiators.

Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi:

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad

Quetta Gladiators:

Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Hasnain

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:29 AM | 8 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators today

03:34 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

PSL 2024: Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action ...

12:18 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 9 Live Streaming

11:02 AM | 7 Mar, 2024

PSL 9, Match 24: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings

06:31 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

PSL 2024 : Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming, ...

06:05 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars register first win after eight matches 

Most viewed

02:23 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Peshawar Zalmi VS Multan Sultans PSL 9, Match 21 Live Streaming

12:35 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

PSL 2024 : Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Live Streaming, Match 22

12:32 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

PSL 9, Match 21: Peshawar Zalmi win by 4 runs

11:36 AM | 6 Mar, 2024

PSL 9, Match 22: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets

Advertisement

Latest

11:29 AM | 8 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators today

Gold & Silver

03:06 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Gold sees significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 8 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 281.95
Euro EUR 303.2 306.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.73 750.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.71 36.06
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.17 917.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.16 59.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.37 733.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.94 319.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: