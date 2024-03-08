PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators today

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.
With four wins out of eight matches, Peshawar Zalmi stands strong, while Quetta Gladiators, with four victories in seven games, are equally formidable.
Peshawar Zalmi came into this encounter on the back of a thrilling victory against Multan Sultans, triumphing in a closely contested match by four runs.
Conversely, the Gladiators suffered a setback in their previous game against Karachi Kings, losing by seven wickets.
The upcoming clash promises an intriguing battle between the Babar Azam-led Zalmi and the Rilee Rossouw-led Gladiators.
Probable Playing XIs
Peshawar Zalmi:
Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad
Quetta Gladiators:
Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Hasnain
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.73
|750.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.17
|917.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.37
|733.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.94
|319.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
