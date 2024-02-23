Search

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Live Streaming

03:37 PM | 23 Feb, 2024
MULTAN – The Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) is set to witness another thrilling clash today When Peshawar Zalmi will try hard to break their losing streak while playing against Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium. 

As the PSL 9 unfolds, the excitement of the fans continues to increase as they are searching online channels to watch the matches. 

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Live Streaming Platforms 

The match between Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Platforms Android iOS
Tamasha  Link Link
Snack Video  Link Link
tapmad Link Link
myco Link Link

