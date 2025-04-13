PSL 2025: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators lock horns today in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Action of 10th season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) continues, with Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators set to lock horns today at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Cricket fans are eagerly awaiting this clash, which promises high-octane action at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This match is not just another fixture; it’s a battle between two powerhouses with a rich history in PSL.

Quetta Gladiators will be looking to start the season with a bang. With a solid mix of experienced players and emerging talents, they are hoping to capitalize on their past successes and put up a strong performance. Qalandars, featuring a potent blend of youth and experience, are determined to bounce back after their challenges in the previous season.

Spinners may find some grip later in the match, but their role will likely be more about containment than domination. Ideal weather conditions, with clear skies and mild temperatures, are expected to enhance the quality of play.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record between the two teams stands at 18 matches, with both sides winning 9 games each, making this encounter all the more exciting.

Matches Played Quetta Wins Lahore Wins No Result 18 9 9 0

Quetta Gladiators squad is blend of seasoned campaigners with emerging stars. Led by Saud Shakeel, who has a remarkable head-to-head average of 128.00, Quetta’s squad is well-equipped to challenge any opposition. Their batting lineup includes explosive opener Finn Allen and experienced middle-order batsman Rilee Rossouw.

Key bowler Mohammad Amir will play a crucial role in exploiting Rawalpindi’s early movement, supported by Abrar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf.

Shaheen Afridi led Lahore Qalandars includes powerhouses like Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Kusal Mendis and Daryl Mitchell while Sikandar Raza’s all-round skills provide valuable balance to the team.