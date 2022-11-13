US Ambassador Donald Blome roots for Pakistan, urges Babar Azam to bring T20 World Cup trophy home
Share
ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Donald Blome extended his wishes to Men in Green and asked skipper Babar Azam to bring the World Cup trophy home.
As cricket fever soars, fans are waiting for most anticipated match of World Cup at the historic Melbourne Cricket Stadium where Pakistan and England are set to lock horns.
US ambassador also jumped on the bandwagon and demanded Pakistani skipper to bring the trophy to South Asian nation.
"I'm excited to watch the #T20WorldCupFinal. Best of luck to Pakistan Cricket Board and Babar Azam. We are counting on you, bring it home!”, Mr. Blome said in a tweet shared by US Embassy Islamabad.
"I'm excited to watch the #T20WorldCupFinal ! Best of luck to @TheRealPCB and @babarazam258 #BabarAzam𓃵 🇵🇰🎉 We are counting on you, bring it home! 🏆🏏" –DB #AmbBlome #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/rzkD8j1Hq6— U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) November 13, 2022
After scores of matches stretched across an enthralling month of cricketing action today’s event is down the last final match of T20 World Cup 2022.
Meanwhile, Team Green hopes for a repeat of the 1992 Cricket World Cup, when Imran Khan led unit defeated England in the final.
Indian media lampooned for claiming Pakistan’s ... 11:14 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
Indian media, known for their sensationalism and partiality, was again left red-faced when a news report from a Hindi ...
- PAKvENG: PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan, other politicians wish Team Pakistan ...12:44 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
- Pakistani comedian Tariq Teddy put on ventilator as health ...12:10 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
- US Ambassador Donald Blome roots for Pakistan, urges Babar Azam to ...11:49 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
- Indian media lampooned for claiming Pakistan’s black magic behind ...11:14 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
- IDEAS 2022: Pakistan set to roll out largest defense exhibition with ...10:44 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
- Indian media blames Ayesha Omar for Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce10:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai Airport for hours over luxury watches08:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
- 'Main Pakistan jaa raha hoon' – Nakuul Mehta reacts to India's ...09:56 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022