Pakistani comedian Tariq Teddy put on ventilator as health deteriorates
LAHORE – Famous stage actor and comedian Tariq Teddy has been put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated due to liver-related illness, his family said.
Reports in local media suggest that Teddy was initially shifted to the intensive care unit of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centers.
However, his health further deteriorated and he has been put on a ventilator in wake of a liver infection.
Physicians revealed that the liver of famous comedian has stopped working, which is a life-threatening condition that resulted due to long-term inflammation.
Several personalities from the showbiz industry visited the hospital and expressed their best wishes for the noted comedian.
Teddy’s family and other artists have urged his fans for prayers and called on the provincial administration for assistance.
