Pakistani comedian Tariq Teddy put on ventilator as health deteriorates
Web Desk
12:10 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Pakistani comedian Tariq Teddy put on ventilator as health deteriorates
Source: social media
Share

LAHORE – Famous stage actor and comedian Tariq Teddy has been put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated due to liver-related illness, his family said.

Reports in local media suggest that Teddy was initially shifted to the intensive care unit of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centers.

However, his health further deteriorated and he has been put on a ventilator in wake of a liver infection.

Physicians revealed that the liver of famous comedian has stopped working, which is a life-threatening condition that resulted due to long-term inflammation.

Several personalities from the showbiz industry visited the hospital and expressed their best wishes for the noted comedian.

Teddy’s family and other artists have urged his fans for prayers and called on the provincial administration for assistance.

Stage actress raped, filmed at gunpoint in Lahore 10:25 AM | 9 Nov, 2022

LAHORE – A stage actress was allegedly raped after she was abducted by a man at gunpoint from her house, located ...

More From This Category
IDEAS 2022: Pakistan set to roll out largest ...
10:44 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
Army Chief visits Lahore Garrison as part of ...
10:05 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
Pakistan vows to punish banks involved in ...
11:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Arshad Sharif's mother handed over his ...
10:01 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s ...
08:35 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Indian media blames Ayesha Omar for Sania ...
10:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani comedian Tariq Teddy put on ventilator as health deteriorates
12:10 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr