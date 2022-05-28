TikTokers Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain are expecting their first child

TikTok Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar are all set to welcome their first baby. The popular social media stars remain the cutest couple in town, despite the criticism thrown their way.

Now the adorable duo announced that they will soon be a family of three. Best wishes poured in for the couple on social media platforms, as the news went viral.

Sharing the news with everyone, Zulqarnain shared a heartwarming note on his Instagram handle alongside a cute picture of the duo holding a bunch of blue and pink balloons.

"Alhumdulillah We Are Becoming Parents ????✨ @kanwal.135 ????????‍❤️‍????#zulqarnainsikandar #zulqarnainfam #kanwalzulqarnain #parents #goodnews"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zulqarnain Sikandar (@ch.zulqarnain25)

Their massive fan following and admirers were enthralled when they heard the news. The comment section was filled with best wishes and congratulatory messages to the expecting parents.

Earlier, Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikander tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony. The duo became the talk of the town as their stunning wedding portraits went viral.