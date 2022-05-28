TikTokers Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain are expecting their first child
Share
TikTok Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar are all set to welcome their first baby. The popular social media stars remain the cutest couple in town, despite the criticism thrown their way.
Now the adorable duo announced that they will soon be a family of three. Best wishes poured in for the couple on social media platforms, as the news went viral.
Sharing the news with everyone, Zulqarnain shared a heartwarming note on his Instagram handle alongside a cute picture of the duo holding a bunch of blue and pink balloons.
"Alhumdulillah We Are Becoming Parents ????✨ @kanwal.135 ????????❤️????#zulqarnainsikandar #zulqarnainfam #kanwalzulqarnain #parents #goodnews"
View this post on Instagram
Their massive fan following and admirers were enthralled when they heard the news. The comment section was filled with best wishes and congratulatory messages to the expecting parents.
Earlier, Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikander tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony. The duo became the talk of the town as their stunning wedding portraits went viral.
TikTok star Kanwal Aftab responds to criticism on ... 03:59 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
Stars are being trolled left, right and centre and the latest duo to become the victim of insensitive comments and ...
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Ex-PM Imran says those ‘who installed new rulers are accountable ...07:21 PM | 28 May, 2022
-
- Leading property developer and Overseas Pakistani Commission Punjab ...06:48 PM | 28 May, 2022
-
-
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022