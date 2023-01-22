Mehwish Hayat raises temperature with new viral video

Pakistani actor and model Mehwish Hayat never missed a chance to entertain her admirers.

The bold persona and gorgeous glamorous looks of the Lollywood diva are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

This time, the Load Wedding star shared a clip, lip-syncing and acting out a famous dialogue of Wednesday Addams. “I don't care if people dislike me. Deep down I actually enjoy it,” Mehwish can be seen recreating the iconic dialogue in the new clip showing her sitting in a close-up frame.

The actor filmed herself in a black monotone dress as she looks splendid. Mehwish's latest clip does not settle well with keyboard warriors who trolled her. Here's how people reacted:

Last year, the 35-year-old made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.

She rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai. Some of her noted work includes Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.