'Unacceptable': Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister has joined several Muslim nations in denouncing the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.
In a social media post on Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned vile attack on Islam’s holy book. The premier said no words are enough to adequately condemn the abhorrable act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden, calling it unacceptable.
He added that the garb of the freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world.
No words are enough to adequately condemn the abhorrable act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden. The garb of the freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world. This is unacceptable.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 22, 2023
Earlier, Foreign Office called on the international community to show a common resolve against Islamophobia, xenophobia, intolerance, and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief, and work together for promoting inter-faith harmony and peaceful coexistence.
Quran discretion trigger furor among other Muslim countries
Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, OIC, and Turkey condemned the Islamophobic act.
#Statement | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Swedish authorities' allowing an extremist to burn a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in #Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/0WQ5dIa1L2— Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) January 21, 2023
Press Release Regarding the Burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden https://t.co/zKDfN1FiEu pic.twitter.com/wzAb79jlfw— Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) January 21, 2023
Statement | Qatar condemns and denounces the Swedish authorities’ permission to burn a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/GyklzxFJpj— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) January 21, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 22, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,050 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs160,370.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs147,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,990.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.