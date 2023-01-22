'Unacceptable': Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister has joined several Muslim nations in denouncing the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

In a social media post on Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned vile attack on Islam’s holy book. The premier said no words are enough to adequately condemn the abhorrable act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden, calling it unacceptable.

He added that the garb of the freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world.

Earlier, Foreign Office called on the international community to show a common resolve against Islamophobia, xenophobia, intolerance, and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief, and work together for promoting inter-faith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

Quran discretion trigger furor among other Muslim countries

Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, OIC, and Turkey condemned the Islamophobic act.

#Statement | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Swedish authorities' allowing an extremist to burn a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in #Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/0WQ5dIa1L2 — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) January 21, 2023

Press Release Regarding the Burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden https://t.co/zKDfN1FiEu pic.twitter.com/wzAb79jlfw — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) January 21, 2023