Roti price increased by Rs5 to Rs20

PESHAWAR – Roti prices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa increased by Rs5 to Rs20 weeks after the provincial government revised down the rates.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has also issued a notification, fixing the price of 125 gram roti at Rs20. Previously, the price of 120 gram roti was fixed at Rs15.

The district administration said the roti prices have been revised in light of recommendations made by the price review committee.

Meanwhile, there is no change in roti prices in Punjab where the price stands at Rs14 while wheat flour prices are waiting also stable.