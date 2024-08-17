Search

Severe flooding hits Punjab after India releases water without warning

07:30 PM | 17 Aug, 2024
flood in chenab

In a dramatic turn of events, India has discharged water into the Ravi and Chenab rivers without prior notification, leading to severe flooding across Punjab. Thousands of villages and millions of acres of farmland have been submerged as a result.

According to the sources, this unannounced release of water represents a continued pattern of what is being termed as "water terrorism" by India. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has reported a rapid rise in water levels at the Qadirabad Barrage on the Chenab River, while flow rates of 40,000 to 55,000 cusecs are expected at Shahdara on the Ravi River.

In response, the PDMA has issued a flood warning for low-lying areas along the Ravi River, advising residents to relocate to safer locations. There is concern that this incident could lead to a major flood in Punjab’s rivers and streams. The water levels in the Chenab River are anticipated to rise to between 200,000 and 250,000 cusecs, increasing the risk of severe flooding within the next 24 hours.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed relevant departments to remain on high alert due to the expected floods. In Zafarwal near Narowal, three young men drowned in the Dike Nullah, with two bodies recovered and efforts underway to find the third. The victims were from the village of Nangal Sodhkan.

Additionally, a lower-level flood has been declared at Sehwan, where floodwaters have affected the kachha (riverine) areas and several villages. The flow of 300,000 cusecs of water from the Sindh River at Sehwan is moving towards the Kotri Barrage. More than 30 villages in Sehwan's union council have been inundated.

In light of these developments, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered continuous monitoring of flood-prone areas in Narowal, Sialkot, Shakargarh, and other affected cities. The authorities are preparing for further actions to mitigate the impact of the flooding and ensure public safety.

