Christian brothers accused of blasphemy in Jaranwala walk free from jail

LAHORE – A Pakistani court has acquitted two brothers accused of blasphemous acts that triggered a mob in Jaranwala, a city in Faisalabad city where churches and houses witnessed arson attacks.

Jaranwala saw the heinous incidents last year when torn pages of the Holy Quran and some notes with provocative remarks were found roughly and it led to attacks on homes and churches in a Christian enclave.

After blasphemy accusations and vandalism, police in the Faisalabad district held over 100 suspected rioters, including two Christian brothers.

The blasphemy-accused Christian brothers however walked free after an anti-terror court declined to bring their case to trial, the lawyer told a newswire service.

The counsel said no suspect can be detained in jail, without a trial. He said both men are free, and they are with their families.

In August 2023, the violent incident in Jaranwala's Christian quarters sent shockwaves across the country, as hundreds of Christians fled while rioters vandalised churches and their homes.

Despite efforts from scholars, teachers and activists, blasphemy incidents continue to surface and the latest incident occurred last Sunday when an angry mob in Lahore accused a woman of blasphemy who was roaming in busy market with a dress adorned with Arabic calligraphy.

The woman was saved by brave woman lady officer who escorted her to safety after hundreds gathered.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Feb-2024/woman-police-officer-saves-blasphemy-suspect-from-violent-mob-in-lahore

