Christian brothers accused of blasphemy in Jaranwala walk free from jail

LAHORE – A Pakistani court has acquitted two brothers accused of blasphemous acts that triggered a mob in Jaranwala, a city in Faisalabad city where churches and houses witnessed arson attacks.
Jaranwala saw the heinous incidents last year when torn pages of the Holy Quran and some notes with provocative remarks were found roughly and it led to attacks on homes and churches in a Christian enclave.
After blasphemy accusations and vandalism, police in the Faisalabad district held over 100 suspected rioters, including two Christian brothers.
The blasphemy-accused Christian brothers however walked free after an anti-terror court declined to bring their case to trial, the lawyer told a newswire service.
The counsel said no suspect can be detained in jail, without a trial. He said both men are free, and they are with their families.
In August 2023, the violent incident in Jaranwala's Christian quarters sent shockwaves across the country, as hundreds of Christians fled while rioters vandalised churches and their homes.
Despite efforts from scholars, teachers and activists, blasphemy incidents continue to surface and the latest incident occurred last Sunday when an angry mob in Lahore accused a woman of blasphemy who was roaming in busy market with a dress adorned with Arabic calligraphy.
The woman was saved by brave woman lady officer who escorted her to safety after hundreds gathered.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Feb-2024/woman-police-officer-saves-blasphemy-suspect-from-violent-mob-in-lahore
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 2, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|27.13
|27.43
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|314.07
|316.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.