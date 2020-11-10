Iranian FM Zarif reaches Pakistan on two-day visit 

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Javad Zarif on Tuesday will arrive here on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

The Iranian foreign minister will have delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and have interaction with other dignitaries.

He will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif's visit to Pakistan forms part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

This is his fourth visit to Pakistan during the last two and a half years.

"Pakistan and Iran enjoy close, cordial relations founded on mutual trust and augmented by affinities of faith and culture. Bilateral collaboration between the two countries has been growing in diverse fields. The Iranian leadership has been vocal in its steadfast support on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute," the spokesperson said.

The visit of Iranian foreign minister will help further deepen bilateral cooperation and enhance understanding on various regional issues.