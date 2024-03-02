Search

Pakistan

Child maid beaten to death by employers in Sargodha

09:51 AM | 2 Mar, 2024
Child maid beaten to death by employers in Sargodha
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The extremely disturbing incidents of child labourers death continue to be reported across Pakistan and now a 12-year-old girl was tortured to death by her employers near Sargodha.

The girl Ayesha worked at the home of fuedal person Jawad Bhatti, in Village 84 South, a suburb of Sargodha.

The cold-hearted employer handed over Ayesha's body bearing torture marks. Cops said Bhatti and his wife allegedly assaulted minor girl with iron rods.

Bhatti informed Ayesha's family members about her death, saying and informed them that the girl met with accident, and sustained injuries.

The victim's family members told cops that they found out the girl was tortured and killed while the employer, who was said to be an influential person, was at large with his wife to avoid legal action.

A case has been registered against the suspect, Jawad Bhatti, and his wife at Laksian Police Station on the complaint of the victim's father, and law enforcers are conducting raids to nab suspects.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took notice and directed IGP and other concerned officials to report. CM stressed a detailed probe into the incident and urged that the perpetrator be brought to justice swiftly. 

Child domestic workers face a high risk of abuse and exploitation, including physical and sexual violence, and are also vulnerable to trafficking.

They are often lured by middlemen with promises of work, only to be sold to employers. Many of these children work instead of going to school and are being deprived of the opportunity to get even basic education.

11-year-old house maid Ayesha tortured to death in Faisalabad

09:51 AM | 2 Mar, 2024

Child maid beaten to death by employers in Sargodha

