Good news for Utility Stores employees as govt approves additional salary for Eid

ISLAMABAD – On successful implementation of the Ramzan Package, employees of Utility Stores Corporation will get one additional salary ahead of Eidul Fitr 2024.

Reports in local media confirmed honorarium for workers of state-owned enterprise ahead of major Islamic festival.

USC employees will receive extra salary on the successful execution of the Ramazan Package, as the Utility Stores raked in good sales during the Holy Month.

Both permanent and contractual staff will receive a bonus equivalent to one month's basic salary, while daily wage workers will receive Rs. 25,000.

The bonus will be distributed before Eid, but employees must have an 80 percent attendance record to get the bonus.