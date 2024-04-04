Search

Business

Shares soar at PSX as benchmark KSE-100 crosses 68000 mark for first time

10:01 AM | 4 Apr, 2024
KARACHI – Pakistan's stock market soared to new record high of 68,000-mark on Thursday, driven by positive economic indicators.

Stock Exchange saw a bullish run in early trade, leading to a new record being created in the benchmark 100 index. The market gained over 470 points in the opening session to reach 68,229 points, a new record.

The cement and steel sectors continue to be popular choices for investment during the current bullish trend. The slight decrease in inflation has revived expectations that the central bank might begin slashing soaring interest rates.

Furthermore, progress in the government's plan to privatise State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) has contributed to the KSE-100 index reaching record highs recently.

Confidence is increasing further due to the significant progress in privatisation and the inflow of foreign portfolio investment into government securities.

Bulls dominate trade floor as PSX reaches all-time high

04:52 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Eidul Fitr holidays for private schools, colleges announced in Pakistan 

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see decline in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 5 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.4 281.15
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 750.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.89 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.69 729.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

