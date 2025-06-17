Top Selling Cars in Pakistan in May 2025; See full list here

KARACHI – Auto market remains in dire straits amid increasing car prices, but the sales are improving now after a prolonged period. Last month, the Automobile market witnessed a rebound, with local car sales soaring by around forty percent.

Latest data from Automotive Manufacturers shows strong demand for popular models from leading manufacturers Toyota, Suzuki, and Honda. Car sales jumped to 10,949 units in May.

Toyota Pakistan emerged as top performer, as the auto giant sold 5,519 vehicles in May, driven by strong demand for models like the Corolla, Yaris, and Fortuner.

Top Selling Cars Pakistan

Models Units sold Suzuki Alto 3,409 Suzuki Cultus 252 Suzuki Wagon R 224 Suzuki Ravi 386 Suzuki Every 456 Suzuki Swift 792 Toyota Corolla & Yaris 3,814 Toyota Fortuner & Hilux 1,015 Honda City & Civic 1,870 Honda BRV & HRV 135 Hyundai Tucson 596 Hyundai Sonata 122 Hyundai Elantra 180 Hyundai Porter 353 Santa Fe 83 Haval 915 BAIC 4

On the other hand, Pak Suzuki saw mixed results. While overall vehicle sales dipped 38% to 4,829 units, the company’s small cars showed impressive month-on-month growth.

Suzuki Alto led pack with a 50% increase in sales, selling 3,409 units in May. Other models like Cultus (+73%), Wagon R (+167%), Swift (+18%), and Every (+41%) also contributed significantly to Suzuki’s market share.

Honda Atlas experienced a 17% rise in sales, with 2,005 units sold in May. The City and Civic models remain popular, accounting for 1,870 units, while the BR-V and HR-V added 135 units to the total.