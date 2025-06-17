Top Selling Cars in Pakistan in May 2025; See full list here

By News Desk
2:11 pm | Jun 17, 2025
KARACHI – Auto market remains in dire straits amid increasing car prices, but the sales are improving now after a prolonged period. Last month, the Automobile market witnessed a rebound, with local car sales soaring by around forty percent.

Latest data from Automotive Manufacturers shows strong demand for popular models from leading manufacturers Toyota, Suzuki, and Honda. Car sales jumped to 10,949 units in May.

Toyota Pakistan emerged as top performer, as the auto giant sold 5,519 vehicles in May, driven by strong demand for models like the Corolla, Yaris, and Fortuner.

Top Selling Cars Pakistan

Models Units sold 
Suzuki Alto 3,409
Suzuki Cultus 252
Suzuki Wagon R 224
Suzuki Ravi 386
Suzuki Every 456
Suzuki Swift 792
Toyota Corolla & Yaris 3,814
Toyota Fortuner & Hilux 1,015
Honda City & Civic 1,870
Honda BRV & HRV 135
Hyundai Tucson 596
Hyundai Sonata 122
Hyundai Elantra 180
Hyundai Porter 353
Santa Fe 83
Haval 915
BAIC 4

On the other hand, Pak Suzuki saw mixed results. While overall vehicle sales dipped 38% to 4,829 units, the company’s small cars showed impressive month-on-month growth.

Suzuki Alto led pack with a 50% increase in sales, selling 3,409 units in May. Other models like Cultus (+73%), Wagon R (+167%), Swift (+18%), and Every (+41%) also contributed significantly to Suzuki’s market share.

Honda Atlas experienced a 17% rise in sales, with 2,005 units sold in May. The City and Civic models remain popular, accounting for 1,870 units, while the BR-V and HR-V added 135 units to the total.

