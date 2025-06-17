Civil awards bestowed on 47 scientists, engineers by CJCSC

RAWALPINDI – Deputy Chairman Development Control Committee/Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has conferred civil awards to the eminent scientists and engineers working under National Command Authority for their meritorious services.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza gave the awards on behalf of the president of Pakistan at the Investiture Ceremony held at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi.

A total of 47 officers received awards during the ceremony, it said, adding that ten of the officers received Sitara-i-Imtiaz while 21 received President’s Award for Pride of Performance and 16 received Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

Last year, CJCSC conferred civil awards to the eminent scientists and engineers from strategic organisations.

According to ISPR, a total of 35 individuals were conferred with the awards.

Seven officers had been awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz while 15 officers received President’s Award for Pride of Performance and 13 officers were given Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, it added.

Gen Mirza had also lauded the services of the scientists and engineers; hailing them as the nation’s unseen heroes.