FBR issues notice to Ghotki washerman over Rs12b transaction
Web Desk
08:44 AM | 20 Oct, 2020
FBR issues notice to Ghotki washerman over Rs12b transaction
KARACHI – The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) has sent a notification to a washerman in Ghotki for allegedly involved in an exchange worth Rs12.78 billion, Geo News reported.

As per the bureau, a transaction of the large sum was recorded in the washerman's bank account and he did not pay any tax on purchases worth millions of rupees.

Responding to the FBR’s notice on Monday, Ramesh Kumar told the Bureau that he didn’t own any businesses and was not linked to any business transactions.

