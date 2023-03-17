PTI to hold Lahore power show next week in thaw with Punjab government

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has agreed to reschedule his public gathering in Lahore as it will now be held on Monday instead of Sunday as the Imran Khan-led party reached an agreement with the Punjab administration to defuse tension in the city.

Earlier, former prime minister Imran Khan had announced the power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday but the Lahore High Court (LHC) barred the party from the political gathering and directed it hold meeting with the administration to decide a mechanism for permission of rallies and public gatherings.

In latest development, both sides agreed to Terms of Conditions (ToRs) for holding rallies, security of the PTI chief and other legal matters. As per the agreement, the PTI will cooperate with the administration to implement the arrest warrants and search warrants.

PTI has named Shibli Faraz and Ali Muhammad Khan as focal person while SSP Imran Kishwar will represent police for communication between the two sides.

It was further agreed that the party will cooperate with the police for investigation in cases registered over clashes occurred on March 14 and 15 as the provincial administration have been claimed presence of members banned outfit in Zaman park.

On Thursday, Punjab Caretaker Minister for Information Amir Mir pointed out that an active member banned Tehreek-e-Nafaz-e-Shariat-e-Mohammad was present in the Zaman park and inciting public against state institution. He said the man, who later identified as Muammad Iqbal, had served eight years in prison. He once belonged to the banned outfit but later he joined a political party.

Following the allegation, Muhammad Iqbal issued a video statement, denying any connection or contact with any banned organisation.

He stated that he is a worker of the PTI and had come to join the protest against the arrest of party chief Imran Khan. He also added that he has been a worker of PTI since October 28, 2022, adding that a negative propaganda was being spread against him.

The agreement between the PTI and the government stated that the political party will also inform the administration five days prior to holding a rally.

The government has assured to implement the guidelines for the security of the PTI chief, the agreement states, adding that the party will submit a request for security to the authorities concerned.