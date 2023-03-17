BISE Multan announces schedule for matric exams 2023

MULTAN – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan on Friday announced the schedule for matric examination for 2023 in the city.

In a statement said, the board has completed all preparations for the exams starting from April 1, adding that roll number slips have been issued.

BISE Multan said that private candidates can download them from the board's website. However, regular candidates can received hard copies of their roll number slips from their schools.

The board has formed surveillance teams to control cheating during exams while directing officials to carry out their duties without any fear.