BISE Multan announces schedule for matric exams 2023

MULTAN – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan on Friday announced the schedule for matric examination for 2023 in the city.
In a statement said, the board has completed all preparations for the exams starting from April 1, adding that roll number slips have been issued.
BISE Multan said that private candidates can download them from the board's website. However, regular candidates can received hard copies of their roll number slips from their schools.
The board has formed surveillance teams to control cheating during exams while directing officials to carry out their duties without any fear.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|298.5
|301.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.5
|343
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.98
|756.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.88
|36.23
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.97
|926.94
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.2
|62.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.2
|176.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.5
|739.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.88
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.29
|309.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Karachi
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Quetta
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Attock
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Multan
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,500
|PKR 2,310
