BISE Lahore announces schedule for matric exams 2023

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Friday announced the schedule for matric examination for 2023 in the city.

In a statement said, the board has completed all preparations for the exams starting from April 1, adding that roll number slips have been issued.

This year, 233,862 candidates have registered themselves with the BISE Lahore to take exams while 868 examination centres across the city.

The board said that private candidates can download them from the board's website. However, regular candidates can received hard copies of their roll number slips from their schools.

It has formed surveillance teams to control cheating during exams while directing officials to carry out their duties without any fear.