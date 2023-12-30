Nomination papers of Usman Dar’s mother, sister-in-law rejected

SIALKOT – PTI leader Usman Dar’s mother Rehana Dar’s nomination papers for Sialkot’s NA-71 constituency were rejected by the returning officer on Saturday due to non-payment of social security dues and failure to disclose assets.

Additionally, Usman Dar’s brother Umar Dar’s wife also submitted papers for NA-71, competing against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, but faced a similar rejection.

The day started with Umar Dar’s arrest in Lahore by the police, who claimed he was wanted in five cases. Responding to this, Rehana Dar alleged that her son was abducted to prevent his participation in the elections, sharing her concern in a video message.

Simultaneously, an appeal was filed in the Lahore High Court challenging Umar Dar’s arrest. The petition named the Punjab police chief, Lahore CCPO, and others as respondents, asserting that Umar was reportedly taken by more than 40 individuals, including those in police uniforms, from a private hotel where he had gone for dinner.

The plea urged the court to ensure Umar Dar’s safe recovery and appearance in court. Police records indicate Umar Dar’s involvement in five cases related to incitement and anti-state slogans during the May 9 incidents.