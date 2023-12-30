Search

Lifestyle

Days after Arbaaz Khan's second wedding, Malaika Arora says she'll marry again

Web Desk
07:40 PM | 30 Dec, 2023
Days after Arbaaz Khan's second wedding, Malaika Arora says she'll marry again
Source: Malaika Arora (Instagram)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been romantically involved for several years, with their relationship often becoming a topic of public speculation.

The question of marriage has consistently lingered, prompting inquiries during a recent episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Farah Khan, the host, posed the query directly to Malaika about her marriage plans, but the response was tactfully evasive.

In a preview for an upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, Farah Khan delved further, asking Malaika, “In 2024, will you transition from being a single parent cum actress to a double parent cum actress?” Malaika, seemingly taken aback, responded with a touch of humor, asking, “Should I have someone sit on my lap again?” The audience burst into laughter at her playful response, prompting Gauahar Khan, the host, to intervene and clarify, “This means, are you going to get married?”

Malaika, after a moment of contemplation, replied, “I will get married 100 percent if there is someone.” Farah, not one to back down, playfully countered with, “Koi bhi puchega toh kar loge? (Will you marry anyone who asks?)” to which Malaika, with a sheepish smile, admitted, “Once bitten, twice very shy.”

Recently her ex-husband, actor, and producer Arbaaz Khan, who recently tied the knot with celebrity make-up artist Sshura Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz had entered marital bliss in 1998 but went their separate ways in 2017. Despite their divorce, they continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan.

She posted a cryptic Instagram story which stated “I woke up. I have clothes to wear. I have running water. I have food to eat. I am thankful.”

WATCH – Hareem Farooq's imitation of Malaika Arora's ‘duck walk’ irks netizens

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

06:44 PM | 29 Dec, 2023

Sadia Faisal and Mahnoor Pervaiz set the dance floor on fire at ...

09:59 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas celebrates sixth wedding anniversary, shares ...

09:31 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Wedding celebrations of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan begin

03:44 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

'Mother India' actor Sajid Khan passes away at 71 due to cancer

09:14 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Sarah Khan pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband Falak Shabir

07:52 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Yasir Hussain pens heartfelt note for wifey Iqra Aziz on wedding ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:59 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Faysal Quraishi advocates for release of Indian films in Pakistan

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 30 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30th December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 30 Dec 2023

Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Saturday.

Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.4 281.4
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.15
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.87 757.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.31 926.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 732.58 740.58
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 329.69 332.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates dip in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan - 30 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 30 December 2023

On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,900, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,386.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,749, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,625 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,250 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Karachi PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Islamabad PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Peshawar PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Quetta PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Sialkot PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Attock PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Gujranwala PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Jehlum PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Multan PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Bahawalpur PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Gujrat PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Nawabshah PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Chakwal PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Hyderabad PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Nowshehra PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Sargodha PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Faisalabad PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Mirpur PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: