Days after Arbaaz Khan's second wedding, Malaika Arora says she'll marry again

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been romantically involved for several years, with their relationship often becoming a topic of public speculation.
The question of marriage has consistently lingered, prompting inquiries during a recent episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Farah Khan, the host, posed the query directly to Malaika about her marriage plans, but the response was tactfully evasive.
In a preview for an upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, Farah Khan delved further, asking Malaika, “In 2024, will you transition from being a single parent cum actress to a double parent cum actress?” Malaika, seemingly taken aback, responded with a touch of humor, asking, “Should I have someone sit on my lap again?” The audience burst into laughter at her playful response, prompting Gauahar Khan, the host, to intervene and clarify, “This means, are you going to get married?”
Malaika, after a moment of contemplation, replied, “I will get married 100 percent if there is someone.” Farah, not one to back down, playfully countered with, “Koi bhi puchega toh kar loge? (Will you marry anyone who asks?)” to which Malaika, with a sheepish smile, admitted, “Once bitten, twice very shy.”
Recently her ex-husband, actor, and producer Arbaaz Khan, who recently tied the knot with celebrity make-up artist Sshura Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz had entered marital bliss in 1998 but went their separate ways in 2017. Despite their divorce, they continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan.
She posted a cryptic Instagram story which stated “I woke up. I have clothes to wear. I have running water. I have food to eat. I am thankful.”
Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Saturday.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market.
On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,900, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,386.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,749, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,625 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,250 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Karachi
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Quetta
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Attock
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Multan
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
