Days after Arbaaz Khan's second wedding, Malaika Arora says she'll marry again

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been romantically involved for several years, with their relationship often becoming a topic of public speculation.

The question of marriage has consistently lingered, prompting inquiries during a recent episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Farah Khan, the host, posed the query directly to Malaika about her marriage plans, but the response was tactfully evasive.

In a preview for an upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, Farah Khan delved further, asking Malaika, “In 2024, will you transition from being a single parent cum actress to a double parent cum actress?” Malaika, seemingly taken aback, responded with a touch of humor, asking, “Should I have someone sit on my lap again?” The audience burst into laughter at her playful response, prompting Gauahar Khan, the host, to intervene and clarify, “This means, are you going to get married?”

Malaika, after a moment of contemplation, replied, “I will get married 100 percent if there is someone.” Farah, not one to back down, playfully countered with, “Koi bhi puchega toh kar loge? (Will you marry anyone who asks?)” to which Malaika, with a sheepish smile, admitted, “Once bitten, twice very shy.”

Recently her ex-husband, actor, and producer Arbaaz Khan, who recently tied the knot with celebrity make-up artist Sshura Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz had entered marital bliss in 1998 but went their separate ways in 2017. Despite their divorce, they continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan.

She posted a cryptic Instagram story which stated “I woke up. I have clothes to wear. I have running water. I have food to eat. I am thankful.”