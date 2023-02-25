Hania Aamir dances her heart out at Umer Mukhtaar's Qawwali night

It appears that wedding celebrations of Umer Mukhtaar are not over yet as a Shendi ceremony was held on Thursday and a Qawwali night was held on Friday night.

Mukhtar is a renowned producer with several successful drama serials and telefilms under his belt. The night was brimming with exuberant dancing and joyous festivities.

Hania Aamir, a popular actress in the Lollywood industry, is known for her dynamic performances and captivating smile, which has garnered her a huge attention in the entertainment industry.

She has become a trendsetter with her impressive acting abilities and her effervescent personality has won her many fans. As a fashion icon, she never fails to look stunning, and recently she left her fans awestruck with her energetic singing at a Qawwali event.

Looking stunning in a lovely pink outfit, Aamir wowed the guests with her melodious voice. She sang and danced with the bride and groom. The energy and enthusiasm she brought to the occasion were infectious.

Her charming smile, coupled with her dynamic stage presence, left everyone in awe and made the event all the more memorable. Her fans couldn't stop gushing about her in the comments section.

Among the guests were Dananeer, Yashma Gill, Shazia Wajahat, Farhan Saeed, Aashir Wajahat, Zhalay Sarhadi and many other celebrities singing along and beaming at the camera.

On the work front, Aamir has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and Mere Humsafar alongside Farhan Saeed.