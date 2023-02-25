Hania Aamir dances her heart out at Umer Mukhtaar's Qawwali night

It appears that wedding celebrations of Umer Mukhtaar are not over yet as a Shendi ceremony was held on Thursday and a Qawwali night was held on Friday night.
Mukhtar is a renowned producer with several successful drama serials and telefilms under his belt. The night was brimming with exuberant dancing and joyous festivities.
Hania Aamir, a popular actress in the Lollywood industry, is known for her dynamic performances and captivating smile, which has garnered her a huge attention in the entertainment industry.
She has become a trendsetter with her impressive acting abilities and her effervescent personality has won her many fans. As a fashion icon, she never fails to look stunning, and recently she left her fans awestruck with her energetic singing at a Qawwali event.
Looking stunning in a lovely pink outfit, Aamir wowed the guests with her melodious voice. She sang and danced with the bride and groom. The energy and enthusiasm she brought to the occasion were infectious.
Her charming smile, coupled with her dynamic stage presence, left everyone in awe and made the event all the more memorable. Her fans couldn't stop gushing about her in the comments section.
Among the guests were Dananeer, Yashma Gill, Shazia Wajahat, Farhan Saeed, Aashir Wajahat, Zhalay Sarhadi and many other celebrities singing along and beaming at the camera.
On the work front, Aamir has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and Mere Humsafar alongside Farhan Saeed.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs1,000 to reach Rs194,100.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a decline of Rs858 to settle at Rs166,409.
In the international market, the yellow metal also decreased by $8 to reach $1,810 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.
