'Wonders under water': Humaira Ali Chaudhry breaks the internet with her latest photoshoot

Noor Fatima 05:25 PM | 25 Feb, 2023
Source: Humaira Ali Chaudhry (Instagram)

Walking in the footsteps of Pakistani film industry, the country's fashion fraternity is also thriving with models like Humaira Ali Chaudhry bringing out-of-the-box ideas to the table when it comes to photoshoot. The acclaimed model has wrapped the internet around her finger with her latest social media posts that exude nothing but grace and aesthetics.

Unlike other models, the charismatic diva went above and beyond to set a precedent for upcoming artists to take inspiration from. Clad in a breathtaking, body-hugging red gown, the Chal Dil Meray starlet dived into a pool to take scintillating pictures. Slaying like she usually does, Chaudhry kept her makeup minimal and went with a bold red lip to accentuate her stunning features.

Chaudhry also held onto a bunch of flowers that complemented the ravishing red look.

The Sirat-e-Mustaqeem actress gave Amphitrite — Greek goddess of sea — a tough competition with her innovating ideas to incorporate red under crystal clear water. 

Alike her stunning photoshoot that mixed art with modernity, the Laali star chose an equally interesting caption that read, "How you underwater is a reflection of how you feel creating a Painting. You're not capturing it you're interpreting it."

The Benaam diva is the first Pakistani artist to have done this underwater venture associated with a Turkish photographer based in Istanbul.

A treat for the eyes, social media users are undoubtedly obsessed with the Love Vaccine actress and lauded her in thousands of comments.

On the work front, Chaudhry is an established model who has been the face of local and international brands including L'Oréal, Deepak Parwani, Ali Zeeshan, Porshe cars, and Mauseummery including others.

Her glittering modelling career is full of shows held in USA, UK, and Dubai for top notch brands where the Jalaibee star graced the ramp.

Chaudhry also made her film debut in Aik Tha Badshah alongside Ali Hamza and Ali Noor. 

The model-turned-actress's breakthrough came when she participated in the Pakistani reality show Tamasha Ghar which brought her into mainstream stardom.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

