‘Now watch the spoilt brat checkmate you,’ Maryam strikes back at Imran Khan in Twitter war

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz engaged in an online war as political tension heightened between the political parties over presence of two judges in a nine-member Supreme Court bench hearing suo motu case regarding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The verbal war began on Twitter after the PTI chief took aim at the PMD and called Maryam “spoilt brat” for maligning the judges of apex court. His comments comes after the ruling parties raised objection over the inclusion of two judges in the bench and demanded formation of the larger bench to hear the case.
“PDM leadership seen challenging us to dissolve KP & Punjab assemblies if we want elections! Now, when confronted, they are petrified of elections knowing they will be decimated. So they are maligning the SC judges & are ready to violate the Constitution to avoid elections,” he wrote on Twitter.
He added, “Shameless & calculated attacks on SC judges by PDM & spoilt brat Maryam, nurtured on corruption money, have one purpose only - to run away from elections even by violating Constitution”.
Shameless & calculated attacks on SC judges by PDM & spoilt brat Maryam, nurtured on corruption money, have one purpose only - to run away from elections even by violating Constitution. By attacking SCP, they are damaging the Federation & ensuring law of jungle prevails in Pak.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 25, 2023
Khan said they were “damaging the Federation & ensuring law of jungle prevails in Pakistan” by maligning the judiciary.
Shortly after, the senior vice president of the PML-N responded in the same fashion to the former premier.
“Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Your squeals are not amiss as you have been the king of conspiracies, thriving & surviving on them with the help of your Godfather Faiz & his vestiges. Now watch the ‘spoilt brat’ checkmate you so Godsons & pawns like you are relegated to irrelevance,” Maryam Nawaz said.
Oh,how the mighty have fallen!Your squeals are not amiss as you have been the king of conspiracies,thriving & surviving on them with the help of your Godfather Faiz & his vestiges. Now watch the ‘spoilt brat’ checkmate you so Godsons & pawns like you are relegated to irrelevance. https://t.co/TvBnFnk7VL— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 25, 2023
She said the PTI chief’s narrative of labeling opponents thieves had fallen flat, adding the he had been caught red-handed in the Toshakhana case.
“Your ‘chor daku’ narrative has not only fallen flat on its face but from being caught red-handed stealing £190m (Rs 58 b), to your wife's jewellery & Toshakhana heist, to signing files for 5 carat diamond ring, you are the first ever PM to be guilty of all forms of corruption,” reads the tweet.
Your "chor daku" narrative has not only fallen flat on its face but from being caught red-handed stealing £190m (Rs 58 b), to yr wife's jewellery& Tosha Khana heist, to signing files for 5 carat diamond ring, you are the first ever PM to be guilty of all forms of corruption. 1/2 https://t.co/TvBnFnk7VL— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 25, 2023
“The fact that you are avoiding courts and begging for adjournments is a glaring admission of you being guilty. Plastered leg will no more save you. Man up & face the law,” Maryam concluded.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.