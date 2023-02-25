Search

Pakistan

‘Now watch the spoilt brat checkmate you,’ Maryam strikes back at Imran Khan in Twitter war

05:52 PM | 25 Feb, 2023
‘Now watch the spoilt brat checkmate you,’ Maryam strikes back at Imran Khan in Twitter war
Source: Instagram

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz engaged in an online war as political tension heightened between the political parties over presence of two judges in a nine-member Supreme Court bench hearing suo motu case regarding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The verbal war began on Twitter after the PTI chief took aim at the PMD and called Maryam “spoilt brat” for maligning the judges of apex court. His comments comes after the ruling parties raised objection over the inclusion of two judges in the bench and demanded formation of the larger bench to hear the case.

“PDM leadership seen challenging us to dissolve KP & Punjab assemblies if we want elections! Now, when confronted, they are petrified of elections knowing they will be decimated. So they are maligning the SC judges & are ready to violate the Constitution to avoid elections,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added, “Shameless & calculated attacks on SC judges by PDM & spoilt brat Maryam, nurtured on corruption money, have one purpose only - to run away from elections even by violating Constitution”.

Khan said they were “damaging the Federation & ensuring law of jungle prevails in Pakistan” by maligning the judiciary.

Shortly after,  the senior vice president of the PML-N responded in the same fashion to the former premier.

“Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Your squeals are not amiss as you have been the king of conspiracies, thriving & surviving on them with the help of your Godfather Faiz & his vestiges. Now watch the ‘spoilt brat’ checkmate you so Godsons & pawns like you are relegated to irrelevance,” Maryam Nawaz said.

She said the PTI chief’s narrative of labeling opponents thieves had fallen flat, adding the he had been caught red-handed in the Toshakhana case.

“Your ‘chor daku’ narrative has not only fallen flat on its face but from being caught red-handed stealing £190m  (Rs 58 b), to your wife's jewellery & Toshakhana heist, to signing files for 5 carat diamond ring, you are the first ever PM to be guilty of all forms of corruption,” reads the tweet.

“The fact that you are avoiding courts and begging for adjournments is a glaring admission of you being guilty. Plastered leg will no more save you. Man up & face the law,” Maryam concluded.

Election date case: Ruling parties request Supreme Court to form full court bench

Pakistan

Imran Khan summoned by banking court in prohibited funding case

11:24 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

At least 13 killed, over 20 injured in fiery crash on M-5 motorway in Rahimyar Khan

09:29 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Maryam Nawaz blames 'gang of four judges and a general’ for Pakistan's crises

08:00 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Imran Khan blasts PM’s austerity measures, says IMF deal to spiral up inflation

07:15 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

After Big 3, KIA and Peugeot now jack up car prices to pass on GST hike

11:04 AM | 22 Feb, 2023

NAB summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana gifts case

06:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

‘Now watch the spoilt brat checkmate you,’ Maryam strikes back at ...

05:52 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 25th February 2023

08:58 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 266.7 269.65
Euro EUR 275.9 278.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313.25 316.38
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.5 72.22
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.35 70.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 693.87 701.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.28 38.68
Danish Krone DKK 37.09 37.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 850.18 859.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 279.18 281.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,730.  

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: