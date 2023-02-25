‘Now watch the spoilt brat checkmate you,’ Maryam strikes back at Imran Khan in Twitter war

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz engaged in an online war as political tension heightened between the political parties over presence of two judges in a nine-member Supreme Court bench hearing suo motu case regarding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The verbal war began on Twitter after the PTI chief took aim at the PMD and called Maryam “spoilt brat” for maligning the judges of apex court. His comments comes after the ruling parties raised objection over the inclusion of two judges in the bench and demanded formation of the larger bench to hear the case.

“PDM leadership seen challenging us to dissolve KP & Punjab assemblies if we want elections! Now, when confronted, they are petrified of elections knowing they will be decimated. So they are maligning the SC judges & are ready to violate the Constitution to avoid elections,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added, “Shameless & calculated attacks on SC judges by PDM & spoilt brat Maryam, nurtured on corruption money, have one purpose only - to run away from elections even by violating Constitution”.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 25, 2023

Khan said they were “damaging the Federation & ensuring law of jungle prevails in Pakistan” by maligning the judiciary.

Shortly after, the senior vice president of the PML-N responded in the same fashion to the former premier.

“Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Your squeals are not amiss as you have been the king of conspiracies, thriving & surviving on them with the help of your Godfather Faiz & his vestiges. Now watch the ‘spoilt brat’ checkmate you so Godsons & pawns like you are relegated to irrelevance,” Maryam Nawaz said.

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 25, 2023

She said the PTI chief’s narrative of labeling opponents thieves had fallen flat, adding the he had been caught red-handed in the Toshakhana case.

“Your ‘chor daku’ narrative has not only fallen flat on its face but from being caught red-handed stealing £190m (Rs 58 b), to your wife's jewellery & Toshakhana heist, to signing files for 5 carat diamond ring, you are the first ever PM to be guilty of all forms of corruption,” reads the tweet.

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 25, 2023

“The fact that you are avoiding courts and begging for adjournments is a glaring admission of you being guilty. Plastered leg will no more save you. Man up & face the law,” Maryam concluded.