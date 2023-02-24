Search

PakistanTop News

Election date case: Ruling parties request Supreme Court to form full court bench

Web Desk 01:00 PM | 24 Feb, 2023
Election date case: Ruling parties request Supreme Court to form full court bench
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – The coalition government on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to form a full court to hear the suo motu notice taken by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on the delay in the announcement of a date for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The request was made in a joint statement read by lawyer Farooq H Naek, on behalf of the three parties including PPP, PML-N and JUI(F) when the nine-member bench resumed the hearing of the suo motu notice today.

The PDM lawyer had also requested Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi to recuse themselves from the nine-member bench currently hearing the case.

A nine-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and also comprising Justice Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah, heard the case.

At the outset of today’s hearing, the attorney general told the court that they had not received the copy of the order which is why all parties did not appear today.

At this, CJP Bandial remarked that the purpose of today’s hearing was to inform the relevant authorities about the suo motu notice.

On this point, Naek came before the bench and read out the note of PPP, JUI-F and PML-N regarding their objections to Justice Ahsan and Justice Naqvi.

The lawyer said that both the judges had made their observations on the matter when the heard Ghulam Mehmood Dogar’s plea regarding his restoration.

The counsel also shared the note read out by Justice Mandokhail in yesterday’s hearing.

Naek stated that they were objecting to the two judges inclusion in the bench in the “interest of justice, fair play and to protect the fundamental right to fair trial and due process as guaranteed under Article 10A”.

On this, Justice Minallah asked the lawyer if he felt there was a need to form a full court for the case.

“Matter of election is of public [importance] there should be full court on this,” responded Naek and formally appealed for a full court to hear the suo motu notice on the delay in elections.

In the initial hearing on Thursday, the apex court issued notices to the federal government, attorney-general, election commission, advocate-generals of the four provinces, and advocate-general of the Islamabad Capital Territory.

On February 22, CJP Bandial took the notice of an apparent delay in the elections in the two provinces where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissolved the legislative assemblies at the behest of party chief Imran Khan in mid-January.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Balochistan minister sent on physical remand in Barkhan killings case

09:13 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

PTI moves court for release of leaders arrested under 'Jail Bharo' drive

06:45 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Election date case: Supreme Court won’t tolerate violation of constitution, says CJP Bandial

03:52 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Supreme Court takes up suo moto case over polls delay in Punjab, KP today

10:06 AM | 23 Feb, 2023

NAB summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana gifts case

06:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

Can President Alvi announce date for elections? ECP to consult AGP, law experts

06:50 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

ATC judge issues arrest warrants for Rana Sanaullah

02:25 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 24th February 2023

08:05 AM | 24 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 262.5 265.12
Euro EUR 279 281.8`
UK Pound Sterling GBP 316.5 319.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.8 72.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.8 70.5
Australian Dollar AUD 179 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 699.4 707.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.24 38.64
Danish Krone DKK 37.65 38.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.41 33.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 857.79 866.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 683.05 691.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 283.76 286.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,700.  

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Karachi PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Islamabad PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Peshawar PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Quetta PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Sialkot PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Attock PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Gujranwala PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Jehlum PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Multan PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Bahawalpur PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Gujrat PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Nawabshah PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Chakwal PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Hyderabad PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Nowshehra PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Sargodha PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Faisalabad PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150
Mirpur PKR 195,100 PKR 2,150

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: