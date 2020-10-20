US gifts 46 new ventilators to Pakistan amid Covid-19
Web Desk
06:54 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
US gifts 46 new ventilators to Pakistan amid Covid-19
LAHORE – As part of the ongoing partnership with Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the United States has delivered 46 new ventilators to 13 hospitals in Punjab to support country’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic. 

The medical equipments were delivered through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in cooperation with the Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

This equipment is part of the 200 ventilators contributed to Pakistan by the United States. Deliveries of these ventilators were made through a partnership with the NDMA and Chemonics.

“These compact and easily deployable ventilators will not only contribute to Pakistan’s overall response to the COVID-19 outbreak by increasing the capacity of Punjab Health Department to provide advanced life support for critical patients in the province but also help save precious lives beyond this pandemic,” stated U.S. Consul General Catherine Rodriguez. 

“We thank the NDMA, the Ministry of Health, and the Punjab Health Department for their dedicated support and leadership.”

In partnership with Pakistani health authorities, physicians, and medical professors, USAID also funded the training of 142 doctors and paramedics to operate the equipment to help patients in need.

The Pakistan-U.S. partnership is helping to improve and expand laboratory testing, disease monitoring, case tracking, infection prevention and control, and patient care across the country.

