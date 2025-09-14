Pakistan’s English speaking beggar dies in traffic accident, leaving Rs71Lac in Bank

MULTAN – Shaukat Bhikari, the social media sensation known for collecting millions of rupees by begging in English, lost his life in a traffic accident in Multan.

He was rushed to hospital after crash but could not be saved. Bhikari got nationwide fame for his unique style of begging one rupee at a time, which eventually amassed him a fortune of millions.

On social media, he frequently flaunted bank receipts as proof of his earnings, drawing massive attention and curiosity from followers.

Authorities, including the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), repeatedly summoned him over his finances, adding another layer of controversy to his already remarkable story.

Shaukat Bhikari’s untimely death has left fans and followers in shock, marking the end of a truly extraordinary and controversial life.

Begging in Pakistan has become growing social menace, with streets of Lahore, Karachi and other cities increasingly crowded by individuals relying on begging. The problem escalated with some beggars turning to social media to collect donations, raising concerns about exploitation and accountability.